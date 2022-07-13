Europe’s biggest axe-throwing space is coming to Oxford Circus

This city is like a big playground for adults. We’ve got some of the world’s best free art galleries, stunning restaurants, and now what we’ve all been waiting for, an absolutely massive axe-throwing venue. Finally!

Sharpen your hatchets people, because Whistle Punks are opening a mega new space round the corner from Oxford Circus tube station on September 1. With nine lanes and a properly big bar, it’s set to be the biggest axe-throwing venue in all of Europe. The chopper-chucking venue is taking over the former Busaba Eathai on Eastcastle Street.

In your lane you’ll get your own instructor who can teach wannabe lumberjacks trick shots, underarm and two-axe throws in an end-of-game skill session.

There'll also be sourdough pizza to chow down and craft beer and cocktails to slurp on while you get into the spirit of competitive hatchet hurling.

Co-founder, Jools Whitehorn, said: ‘I think a large part of the appeal is that it feels like something you shouldn’t be allowed to do. It’s a visceral experience which is physical without being too demanding.’

Since opening in 2016, Whistle Punks have launched over 15 million axes across their venues in London, Manchester, Leeds and Bristol. And like all good woodsmen, the axe-throwing company also have an environmental pledge which means that for every ticket bought a tree is planted through ecologi.com.

Pizza, beer, deadly weapons. What’s not to like? *Grunts in approval*

