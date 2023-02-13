Everything we know about the huge asteroid that exploded outside London

Anyone who happened to be up at 3am last night and looking up at the night sky might well have witnessed an exceptionally strange (and totally dazzling) sight indeed. An asteroid crashed into the earth and exploded mid-air, with the results being visible in areas of south England, Wales and northern France.

Asteroids, for those not in the know, are huge chunks of rock that orbit the sun. They’re essentially mini-planets – and they vary in size a lot. The asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs 60-odd-million years ago was more than six miles in diameter. This one, by contrast, was just under a metre in diameter and so burned up entirely before it could hit the ground.

When we say this asteroid crashed ‘outside London’, we mean well outside. The asteroid, which has been given the catchy name of Sar2667, was initially predicted to fall near the French cities of Rouen and Le Havre but ended up nearer to the English Channel, a few kilometres off the coast of northern France.

Impressively, the European Space Agency actually managed to predict pretty well when and where the asteroid would hit the earth’s atmosphere. It’s only the seventh time anyone has accurately predicted this sort of thing – and it led to lots of people capturing the sight on social media. Here are a few vids and shots of Sar2667.

Just saw it and it was magnificent. Came down vertically on time. 2:59. Green like a bright emerald then bright orange really quickly. Absolutely phenomenal view of the #asteroid #sar2667 tonight over the English Channel facing France (footage my own) pic.twitter.com/WjgsNOaKum — مُحَمَّد (@aljibaalu) February 13, 2023

#asteroid #englishchannel #lightshow

A 15 minute warning of an asteroid event on our doorstep. Can't believe I actually caught it. Wow! pic.twitter.com/cnTdK6aVqA — KrisztiUk (@KrisztiUk) February 13, 2023

Asteroid Sar2667, about a meter in diameter, was expected to fall near the French city of Le Havre at 02:59h UTC. I drove to a photogenic spot close to home in the south of the Netherlands to capture it, just as the sky cleared.#asteroid #meteor @IMOmeteors @apod pic.twitter.com/MNZofhkrd7 — Gijs de Reijke (@GijsDeReijke) February 13, 2023

Isn’t this all kinda the plot of ‘War of the Worlds’, you ask? Well, sort of. It’s also just one of rather a few spooky goings-on around the world at the mo, from sightings of UFOs and ‘octagonal flying objects’ to mysterious explosions. Weird, eh?

