London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Harry Styles performing at the BRIT awards
Photograph: Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Harry Styles at Wembley: ‘Love on Tour’ timings, set list and everything you need to know

Our Harry is finally here in the capital

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

When he’s not hanging out at the Hampstead Heath ponds or snogging supermodels, Harry Styles is usually off touring the world. ‘Love on Tour’ has finally arrived in London this week, as Hazza will perform four massive shows at Wembley Stadium, with support from Wet Leg. 

What time will Harry Styles come on stage?

Doors open to Wembley Stadium as early as 4pm. Harry’s support act, Wet Leg, have been taking to the stage at around 7.20pm, with Hazza hitting the stage at around 8.30pm.  

What’s the full setlist for Harry Styles’ ‘Love on Tour’?

The setlist is likely to look something like this, although it might change a little bit:

  1. Daydreaming
  2. Golden
  3. Adore You
  4. Keep Driving
  5. Stockholm Syndrome
  6. She
  7. Matilda
  8. Satellite
  9. Late Night Talking
  10. Cinema
  11. Music for a Sushi Restaurant
  12. Treat People With Kindness
  13. What Makes You Beautiful
  14. Grape juice
  15. Watermelon Sugar
  16. Fine Line
  17. Sign of the Times 
  18. Medicine
  19. As It Was
  20. Kiwi

Are there any tickets left?

This won’t come as a shock to anyone, but demand for Harry Styles tickets was extremely high. However, there are still some available on Ticketmaster (at the time of writing), with the best dates being Tuesday June 13 and Friday June 16.

It’s not cheap though, prices start at £51 for obstructed view and go up to £226 for platinum tickets.

These are the best gigs in London this June.

Beloved Soho speakeasy Trisha's is under threat of closure.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Summer

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.