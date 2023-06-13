Our Harry is finally here in the capital

When he’s not hanging out at the Hampstead Heath ponds or snogging supermodels, Harry Styles is usually off touring the world. ‘Love on Tour’ has finally arrived in London this week, as Hazza will perform four massive shows at Wembley Stadium, with support from Wet Leg.

What time will Harry Styles come on stage?

Doors open to Wembley Stadium as early as 4pm. Harry’s support act, Wet Leg, have been taking to the stage at around 7.20pm, with Hazza hitting the stage at around 8.30pm.

What’s the full setlist for Harry Styles’ ‘Love on Tour’?

The setlist is likely to look something like this, although it might change a little bit:

Daydreaming Golden Adore You Keep Driving Stockholm Syndrome She Matilda Satellite Late Night Talking Cinema Music for a Sushi Restaurant Treat People With Kindness What Makes You Beautiful Grape juice Watermelon Sugar Fine Line Sign of the Times Medicine As It Was Kiwi

Are there any tickets left?

This won’t come as a shock to anyone, but demand for Harry Styles tickets was extremely high. However, there are still some available on Ticketmaster (at the time of writing), with the best dates being Tuesday June 13 and Friday June 16.

It’s not cheap though, prices start at £51 for obstructed view and go up to £226 for platinum tickets.

These are the best gigs in London this June.

Beloved Soho speakeasy Trisha's is under threat of closure.