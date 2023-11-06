Everything you need to know about London travel disruption this week, including the DLR strike

From DLR strikes to five tube line closures at the weekend, here’s all the essential info you need for stress-free travel in the capital

Every week is a chaotic week for London’s transport network. But this week is set to be extra chaotic. Not only are there strikes (on the DLR) but a whopping five tube lines will be either totally or partially closed for a significant chunk of the weekend. Find out more about those closures here.

And that isn’t even all of the disruption set for London this week, with parts of the Overground, Northern Line and Piccadilly Line set to see partial closures or reduced services. Here’s everything you need to know about planned interruptions to TfL rail operations in the capital for the seven days from today (November 6).

DLR

On November 7 and November 8, the DLR will be halted by a strike. Employees of TfL’s operator KeolisAmey Docklands are walking out in a dispute over pay. It’s likely that there will still be some disruption to DLR services on the morning on November 9, too.

Find out more about industrial action in London on our train strikes hub here.

Circle Line

On Saturday 11 November, no service on the entire line until 3pm.

District Line

On Saturday 11 November, no service on the entire line until 3pm. Replacement bus services will be available.

Jubilee Line

On Saturday 11 November, no service on the entire line until 3pm. Replacement bus services will be operating from Finchley Road to Wembley Park, and North Greenwich to Stratford.

Metropolitan Line

On Saturday 11 November, no service between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Aldgate until 3pm. Some replacement buses will operate.

Hammersmith and City Line

On Saturday 11 November, no service on the entire line until 3pm. Replacement bus services will be available.

Overground

On November 6, 7, 8 and 9, no westbound service from Camden Road to Willesden Junction after 11:45pm.

On November 11, no services between Highbury and Islington and New Cross, Clapham Junction, Crystal Palace and West Croydon. Replacement buses will operate. Includes Night Overground on Friday and Saturday, too.

Reduced service: on November 11 and 12, half-hourly services between Kilburn High Road and Euston.

Northern Line

Kentish Town station is closed until summer 2024.

Piccadilly Line

South Ealing station is closed westbound until mid-December. Eastbound trains run as usual, so westbound travellers are advised to go eastbound to Acton Town before coming back westbound.

Holloway Road station will be closed on November 8 from 6pm to 8:15pm and 9:40pm to 11:10pm due to a football match.

Waterloo and City Line

Service operating between 6am and 12:30am only every day. No services on Saturdays, Sundays and public/bank holidays.

For to-the-minute updates, check the Transport for London website here.

