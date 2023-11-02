Four London tube lines will be shut next weekend

If you’re planning on tubing around London next weekend, you might need to plan ahead a bit more than usual, as we’ve got a bit of inconvenient news. For parts of Saturday November 11, four tube lines are due to be out of action.

The Circle, District, Hammersmith and City and Jubilee Lines will not be operating from first services until around 3pm, as Transport for London is undertaking some work on a new signalling system.

The system, called Four Lines Modernisation, needs to be tested out. And while this is pretty annoying for those of us planning to use those routes on Saturday, TfL has said that the long-term benefits outweigh the temporary setbacks.

The signalling system will hopefully be fully implemented by 2025, and should improve journey times and the reliability of services.

And it’s not all bad news. Like with most engineering works, the transport operator will put on replacement bus services for all the lines affected. They might take a little longer, but hopefully replacement buses will mean you can still make your journey.

Due to the closure of the Jubilee Line, buses will run between Finchley Road and Wembley Park, as well as between North Greenwich and Stratford. There’ll also be replacements for passengers who were hoping to use the Hammersmith and City, Circle and District Lines.

The Metropolitan Line will also be partly affected. The service on this route will be limited, with no trains between Aldgate and Harrow-on-the-Hill. However, services will be available between Harrow-on-the-Hill and Marylebone via Chiltern Railways alongside, you guessed it, some replacement buses.

This comes after parts of the District Line were also out of action last weekend. You can read more about line closures that might affect you on their calendar here.

