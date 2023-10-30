Everything you need to know about London travel disruption this week

From service cancellations on the Overground to closed stations on the Northern and Piccadilly Lines, here’s all the essential info you need for a smooth commute

Ding ding ding! Another week, another round of us grappling with London’s transport network. Though we at Time Out have plenty of love for this city’s sprawling, complex grid of tubes and trains, it doesn’t always run so smoothly. It’s very rare – perhaps impossible – for the capital to go even a single day without some kind of transport hiccup.

While plenty of London’s travel disruption is harder to avoid and work around (like stuff caused by weather, signal problems, accidents etc), some things are knowable in advance. From closed stations to suspended services, this is all the planned tube and train travel disruption in London this week (starting Monday, October 30).

Overground

Part closure: on October 30, 31 and November 1, there are no services after 11pm between New Cross Gate and West Croydon / Crystal Palace. Replacement buses are available.

Part closure: on October 30 and 31, November 1 and 2, there are no westbound services from Stratford to Camden Road after 11:45pm.

Part closure: On November 1 and 2, no eastbound services from Willesden Junction to Stratford after 11pm.

On November 4 and 5, no services between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction. Replacement bus service available.

Reduced service: on November 4 and 5, half-hourly services between Kilburn High Road and Euston.

On November 5, no services between Shepherds Bush / Richmond and Stratford.

Reduced service: on November 5 up to 10:15am, a reduced timetable will run between Clapham Junction and Kensington (Olympia).

On November 5, up to 12:45pm: no services between Clapham Junction / Richmond and Stratford, and no services between Gospel Oak and Barking Riverside.

Central Line

On November 4, no services from 2am to 5am between Marble Arch and Ealing Broadway. Replacement bus service available.

On November 4 (from 5am) through November 5, no services between North Acton and West Ruislip. Replacement bus service available.

DLR

On November 4 and 5, no service between Stratford International and Canning Town. Jubilee Line route will still be operating.

Northern Line

Kentish Town station is closed until summer 2024

Piccadilly Line

South Ealing station is closed westbound from October 31 to mid-December. Eastbound trains run as usual, so westbound travellers are advised to go eastbound to Acton Town before coming back westbound.

Waterloo and City Line

Service operating between 6am and 12:30am only every day. No services on Saturdays, Sundays and public/bank holidays.

For to-the-minute updates on all services and modes of transport, check the Transport for London website here.

