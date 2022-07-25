There are two days of industrial action, on Wednesday July 27 and Saturday July 30

Prepare for another week of transport strikes ahead, as there are going to be more disruptions to TfL over the coming days. On Wednesday July 27 the RMT union will strike across the National Rail Network, affecting all train operators across the country as well as the London Overground network and Elizabeth, Bakerloo and District line trains. This will be followed by an ASLEF union strike on Saturday July 30, which will again shut down the whole of London Overground, plus several rail routes into the capital.

July 27 is set to see ‘varying levels of disruption’, according to TfL, as around 40,000 union members will walk out for 24 hours. There’s also likely to be some disruption carrying through to the next day. Although TfL workers aren’t striking, Network Rail industrial action will affect the TfL lines mentioned above due to the services sharing some of the same train tracks.

On Saturday July 30, strikes from Arriva Rail, which runs the Overground, mean that the whole network will be down for 24 hours. And there won’t be any Overground trains on Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday.

The RMT is striking in an ongoing dispute over working conditions, job security and pay. Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary, said: ‘Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work. And the train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations.’

Mick Whelan, the general secretary of ASLEF, explained that rail workers in the union have experienced a real-terms pay cut over the past three years because of inflation and the rise of living costs.

How will trains be affected?

July 27:

UK train operators affected: Network Rail, Cross Country Trains, Greater Anglia, LNER, East Midlands Railway, c2c, Great Western Railway, Northern Trains, South Eastern, South Western Railway, Chiltern Railways, Transpennine Express, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Trains, Govia Thameslink Railway (including the Gatwick Express).

A reduced service will operate across the London Overground network.

Services will run only between 7.30am and 6.30pm. Complete your journey by 6pm.

No service between Romford and Upminster.

No service between Barking and Barking Riverside.

No service between Surrey Quays and New Cross.

No service between Kilburn High Road and Euston.

No service between Camden Road and Stratford until midnight.

No service between Sydenham and Crystal Palace until 10am.

July 30:

UK train operators affected: Arriva Rail London (London Overground), Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern, West Midlands Trains.

No service expected across the whole London Overground network.

No Night Overground on Saturday July 30 or early hours of Sunday July 31.

