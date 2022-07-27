Everything you need to know about the new tube strike in August

The RMT will strike again across London Underground on August 19

The long-running dispute between the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union and TfL doesn’t seem to be letting up any time soon. Following the rail strikes this week and ongoing disruption to the Night Tube, there’s going to be more industrial action from London Underground workers on Friday August 19 as union members will walk out in RMT’s fifth 24-hour strike this year.

Which lines will be affected?

All London’s tube lines are expected to be disrupted during the August 19 strike.

When 10,000 workers walked out during June’s industrial action, some services ran every 15-20 minutes, with many only operating on parts of the line.

Some lines, including the Circle, Victoria and Waterloo & City, were completely closed.

Will there be other strikes?

Separately, there will also be strikes affecting other rail services on August 18 and 20. RMT members who work for Network Rail and 14 other train operators will walk out alongside members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA).

Why are they striking?

In the midst of TfL’s funding crisis, the RMT said the new industrial action is because of TfL’s ‘refusal’ to share details of a draft government proposal it received regarding the funding of London’s transport system.

The union has given TfL until August 2 to give assurance on jobs, pensions and working conditions. RMT said that 600 jobs could be lost under TfL’s new plans, but the transport authority said that they would be safe.

Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary, said: ‘Our members will once again take to picket lines in this important dispute over pensions, jobs and conditions.

‘They have been messed around by TfL and mayor Sadiq Khan. And to add insult to injury, they have not seen the detail of this funding letter from government.

‘Unless there can be assurances made about jobs, pensions and detrimental changes to working conditions, then our strike on 19 August will go ahead.’

Everything you need to know about the rail strikes this week.

TfL is strapped for cash, but there could be a new tourism tax to help fund it.