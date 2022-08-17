Everything you need to know about this week’s London bus strikes

If you’ve got big plans this weekend, you might want to rearrange them as there’s going to be even more travel disruption. More than 1,600 London bus staff are planning to strike on Friday and Saturday, coinciding with the tube, Overground and rail strikes.

When are the London bus strikes?

The strikes are taking place on Friday August 19 and Saturday August 20. Service resumes as usual on Sunday but there is probably going to be some disruption carried over. Travellers are advised to avoid the striking routes until 8am on Sunday August 21.

Which bus routes will be affected?

The industrial action will disrupt buses in west and north-west London as well as parts of Surrey and Hertfordshire. There won’t be any big red doubledeckers on the roads in the day or night time, and this includes Night buses.

The full list of affected routes is:

9, 18, 33, 49, 65, 70, 71, 72, 85, 94, 105, 110, 111, 116, 117, 148, 203, 211, 216, 220, 223, 224, 258, 265, 266, 272, 281, 283, 290, 293, 371, 400, 404, 406, 411, 418, 419, 423, 440, 465, 467, 470, 481, 613, 635, 662, 663, 665, 671, 681, 696, 697, C1, E1, E3, H22, H32, H37, H91, H98, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, KU1, KU2, KU3, N9, N18, N33, N65, N72, N266, S3

Why are London bus workers striking?

Members of the Unite union and employees of London United are planning to walk out in a row over pay. Like the striking rail workers of the RMT union, the rising cost of living means that the union members’ proposed 3.6 percent pay rise this year, and 4.2 percent the next year, will actually result in a real-terms pay cut.

Sharon Graham, the Unite general secretary, said: ‘The workers’ parent company RATP is fabulously wealthy and it can fully afford to pay our members a decent wage increase. Unite’s members play a crucial role in keeping London moving and they are not going to accept seeing their pay constantly eroded.

‘Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and always defends the jobs, pay, and conditions of its members. Our members at London United will receive the union’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and a fair pay offer secured.’

It won’t be the end to London’s transport misery. There are also strikes on almost 50 bus routes planned for September.

Everything you need to know about the Tube strike in August.

All the information about the August UK-wide rail strikes.