Hot on the heels of an August tube strike, bus passengers in north and east London are facing major disruption to their journeys in September, as drivers ballot for industrial action demanding fairer wages. 49 routes are potentially affected by the action, including heavyweight buses such as the 19 from Finsbury Park to Battersea, the 38 from Victoria to Clapton, the 73 from Oxford Circus to Stokey and the absolute stone-cold banger that is the N29 from Trafalgar Square to Enfield. Drivers who are based at Arriva’s Ash Grove, Barking, Clapton, Edmonton, Enfield, Palmers Green, Tottenham and Wood Green bus garages will be taking part in the industrial action, affecting commuter routes throughout all of London north of the Thames.

When are the bus strikes?

More than 1,400 bus drivers who are members of Unite are being asked to vote for or against the strikes. The voting opens on August 5 and will be running throughout the month. If the workers vote in favour of the industrial action then the strikes will begin in September. It is unconfirmed how long the strikes will last for: all will be revealed after the ballot results are announced.

Why are bus drivers striking?

According to the Unite union, the ballot is a result of Arriva, one of the UK’s biggest bus operators, ‘failing to make a pay offer’. Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: ‘Arriva is a tremendously wealthy company. Instead of siphoning its profits abroad it should be offering Arriva bus workers a fair wage. The company can pay, so it is only reasonable that it should pay. Unite’s primary focus is always on defending and enhancing the jobs, pay and conditions of its members and the workers at Arriva in London will receive the union’s total support until this dispute is resolved.’

What bus routes are affected?

North London

Edmonton Garage

158 Chingford Mount to Stratford

259 Edmonton Green to King’s Cross

N279 Trafalgar Square to Waltham Cross

Enfield Garage

121 Turnpike Lane to Enfield Island Village

279 Waltham Cross to Manor House

313 Potters Bar to Chingford Station

318 North Middlesex Hospital to Stamford Hill Garage

349 Ponders End to Stamford Hill Garage

377 Oakwood Station to Ponders End

W6 Southgate Station to Edmonton Green

Palmers Green Garage

102 Brent Cross to Edmonton Green

141 Palmers Green to London Bridge Station

329 Enfield Town to Turnpike Lane

340 Edgware Station to Harrow Bus Station

675 Walthamstow St James’s St to Woodbridge High School

N102 Golders Green to Edmonton Green

Tottenham Garage

19 Finsbury Park to Battersea

41 Tottenham Hale to Archway

123 Ilford to Wood Green

149 Edmonton Green to London Bridge

230 Wood Green to Upper Walthamstow

243 Wood Green to Waterloo

318 Stamford Hill to North Middlesex Hospital

341 Northumberland Park to Westminster (County Hall)

N19 Finsbury Park to Clapham Junction

N41 Tottenham Hale to Trafalgar Square

Wood Green Garage

29 Wood Green to Trafalgar Square

144 Edmonton Green to Muswell Hill

221 Edgware Station to Turnpike Lane

W3 Finsbury Park to Northumberland Park

W4 Ferry Lane Estate to Oakthorpe Park

N29 Trafalgar Square to Enfield Town

East London

Ash Grove Garage

78 Shoreditch to Nunhead

106 Finsbury Park to Whitechapel

254 Holloway to Aldgate

Barking Garage

128 Claybury to Romford

150 Chigwell Row to Becontree Heath

175 Dagenham to North Romford

325 East Beckton to Prince Regent

368 Barking to Chadwell Heath

Clapton Garage

38 Clapton Pond to Victoria

73 Stoke Newington to Oxford Circus

242 Homerton Hospital to Aldgate

253 Hackney Central to Euston

N38 Victoria Station to Walthamstow Central

N73 Walthamstow Central to Oxford Circus

N242 Homerton Hospital to St Paul’s

N253 Tottenham Court Road Station to Aldgate

