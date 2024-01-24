South London music venue IKLECTIK needs your help to survive

Here’s how you can support independent and experimental music in the capital

If you’re after music that sounds a bit different, the sort that expands your taste and opens up entirely new sonic worlds, there were few places better than IKLECTIK. Since it was founded back in 2014, the south London venue has championed sounds from the fringes – there’s a reason Sonic Youth legend Thurston Moore named it his favourite London music venue.

In devastating news for London’s independent music scene, however, IKLECTIK as a physical venue is no more. After more than 1,700 shows, the venue was turfed out of its home in Old Paradise Yard last weekend (on January 20).

IKLECTIK might not have a physical home, but all’s not lost. Those behind the venue have just launched a crowdfunding campaign so that IKLECTIK can continue its good work. They’re hoping to fund two ventures: IKLECTIK ART LAB and IKLECTIK NOMADIK PROGRAMME. Yes, the all-caps are compulsory.

The ART LAB will apparently be ‘a new creative workshop space that can serve as an incubator for the experimental scene’ while the NOMADIK PROGRAMME will offer a touring programme of events. In total, the organisation is aiming to raise £55,000 towards both projects.

Keen to keep some of London’s finest purveyors of experimental music going? You can support IKLECTIK’s Crowdfunder here. And if you still aren’t persuaded, have a read of Thurston Moore’s full interview where he heaps praise on the venue.

