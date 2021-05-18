London
Phptp: Shutterstock / Time Out

Where to watch the Euros in London this summer

Pubs and bars that are showing the very, very delayed tournament

By Joe Mackertich
The 2020 FIFA European Championships were meant to take place last year. Didn’t happen, obvs. They have since been rescheduled, so now Europe’s premier international football tournament is taking place between June 11 and July 11 this year.

A lot of Londoners are desperate to experience a bit of live sport again, in the company of screaming strangers (and a few screaming friends) so seats in big-screen-owning bars and pubs are getting booked up fast. If you’re interested in watching the 2020 Euros (confusing that the name is still the same) you might want to have a look into a few of these Time Out-approved places (check with individual venues for availability before you head off, though).

North London

York, Angel

Big Chill, King’s Cross

Parcel Yard, King’s Cross

Betjeman Arms, King’s Cross

Golden Lion, Camden Town

Sheephaven Bay, Camden Town

Prince Arthur, Somers Town

Spread Eagle, Camden Town

York and Albany, Camden Town

Doric Arch, Euston

Royal George, Euston

Blue Lion, Gray’s Inn Road

West London

Red Lion, Westminster

Footman, Mayfair

Tattersalls Tavern, Knightsbridge

Davy’s at St. James, St James’s Park

Paxton’s Head, Mayfair

Bull, Shepherd’s Bush

Kindred, Hammersmith

Princess Victoria, Uxbridge Road

Cross Keys, Hammersmith 

Crab Tree, Hammersmith

Italian Job, Chiswick

King’s Arms, Fulham

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Mitre (@themitrew11)

Mitre, Notting Hill

Harcourt, Marylebone

Union Bar & Grill, Paddington

Leinster Arms, Bayswater

East London

Craft Beer Co, Limehouse

Narrow, Limehouse

Owl and Pussycat, Shoreditch

Grocer, Spitalfields 

Gun, Spitalfields

Royal Oak, Bethnal Green

Wenlock Arms, Hoxton

Narrow Boat, Hoxton

South London

The Ring, Southwark

Stage Door, Southwark

Duke of Sussex, Lambeth

Ship, Borough

Spit & Sawdust, Elephant & Castle

Old Red Lion, Kennington

Tommyfield, Kennington

Duchy Arms, Vauxhall

Riverside, Vauxhall

Landor, Clapham

Trinity Arms, Clapham

Hootananny, Brixton

Windmill, Clapham

Rookery, Clapham

Avalon, Balham

Bedford, Balham 

Central London

Sun Tavern, Covent Garden

Porterhouse, Covent Garden

White Swan, Covent Garden

Marquis, Covent Garden

Slug & Lettuce, Leicester Square

St James Tavern, Leicester Square

Argyle, Holborn

Fox & Anchor, Holborn

Hat & Tun, Clerkenwell

Rugby Tavern, Bloomsbury

Telegraph, Moorgate

Phoenix, Bank

Rack & Tenter, Moorfields

London’s best and biggest beer gardens.

The city’s best pubs that you don’t even have to book.

