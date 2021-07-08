Exclusive: A new cinema is opening in west London

London’s cinema renaissance continues at speed, with another new cinema coming to west London. Joining the newly opened Chiswick Cinema and the imminent Act One Cinema in Acton, the three-screen venue opens on Ealing Broadway in early 2022.



As these exclusive renders show, it will occupy the 15,000 square-feet basement space of what used to be Karma Club in Ealing Broadway. The so-far-unnamed cinema has received planning approval.



The venue is a partnership between British Land and Really Local Group, whose high-street regeneration projects already include the Catford Mews cinema in south east London.



Photograph: Studio 163

‘We look forward to further enhancing the cultural offering in a borough with an established arts and film heritage – while also providing an adaptable, collaborative venue for locals to enjoy,’ says Really Local Group founder Preston Benson.

On the cards? Live music, a work space and café, as well as movies programmed in-house on those three screens. Two will seat a hundred, with a third holding 60 seats. Screen 1’s red colour scheme will pay tribute to the legendary Ealing Studios around the corner.



Photograph: Studio 163

‘We are delighted that a new independent cinema and mixed-use community arts venue are opening in the heart of our borough,’ says Jan De Schynkel, arts and culture manager at Ealing Council. ‘This great addition to Ealing town centre represents a new chapter in Ealing’s rich film heritage and will only add to [its] appeal as a cultural destination and growing reputation for the arts.’



It’s another positive sign for London’s recovering cinema scene. These three new west London venues will join the newly opened Curzon Hoxton, a planned Curzon in Camden (scheduled to open this winter), as well as the soon-to-open Picturehouse’s Finsbury Park Cinema.



The new cinema is at 10 High Street, Ealing, W5 5JY.

