The Chiswick Cinema
Photograph: Filip Ghinea

London has an eco-friendly new cinema – and here’s an exclusive first look

Take an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour ahead of next Friday’s opening

By Phil de Semlyen
London’s surprising, exciting cinema renaissance goes on. Next Friday, June 25, the ribbon is cut on the long-planned Chiswick Cinema in a leafy corner of west London. That makes five – five – new cinemas coming to the city in 2021

The Chiswick Cinema – the name was chosen by Facebook poll – is Chiswick’s first cinema since 1934. It occupies the old Ballet Rambert buildings at 94-96 Chiswick High Road. Take a tour below:

The Chiswick Cinema
Photograph: Filip Ghinea - Photography Chronicles

It will boasts five screens, including a cosy 16-seater with its own dining area for the ultimate in movie-and-munchies experience.

The Chiswick Cinema
Photograph: Filip Ghinea

In an eco-friendly touch Werner Herzog would probably be into, the cinema has its own living wall (above), offering a biodiverse habitat for local wildlife that covers 100 square metres and 5000 plants. 

The Chiswick Cinema
Photograph: Filip Ghinea

The cinema is eco-conscious in other ways, too: no single-use plastic will be on sale (although there will be a filtered water machine to refill your own bottles), popcorn and sweets are compostable and recyclable, and coffee and tea sales go to support schools in Rwanda.

The Chiswick Cinema
Photograph: Filip Ghinea

Once destined to be a Picturehouse cinema, the Chiswick cinema is the passion project of Lyn Goleby, director of film distributor Trafalgar Releasing. Its parent company Trafalgar Entertainment owns the cinema, so expect plenty of its trademark event movies – concert docs, NT Live and the like – to draw in culture-loving locals.

Head to the official site for information on opening movies, membership and menus.

Looking for other saucy kinos? Check out the 50 most beautiful cinemas in the world.

All the best movie to catch at the cinema this summer.

