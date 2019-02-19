Exclusive: new trailer for Andrew Garfield’s five-star noir ‘Under the Silver Lake’

If you like your movies sun-kissed, stylish and veiled in woozy mystery, ‘Under the Silver Lake’ is one for you. This smoked-out sleuthing tale is coming to our screens next month, and it has a new trailer to seduce your eyeballs and draw you into its web of Andrew Garfield-y intrigue. Watch it (exclusively, no less) on the player below.

Directed by David Robert Mitchell, who made such a big impression with his horror film ‘It Follows’, it stars Garfield as an LA dweller who goes off on his own detective quest when Riley Keough’s Hitchcock blonde vanishes into thin air. (Okay, thick, weed-fuggy air.)

We love it – check out our five-star review here – and recommend catching it on the big screen and then revisiting it on a smaller one to puzzle out some of its hazier enigmas.



‘Under the Silver Lake’ is in cinemas and on MUBI from Fri Mar 15.

