It didn’t happen last year, along with a host of other London rinks, but it’s back in business for 2021-2022

We can exclusively reveal that one of the absolute highlights of winter in London, the atmospheric and beautiful ice rink at Somerset House, will be returning this year. You can book tickets from 10am this Friday morning (September 17).

SKATE has been a calendar fixture since it launched 20 years ago. Not only can you swan about amid the neoclassical splendour of William Chambers’s magnificent courtyard, you can do so accompanied by the likes of Horse Meat Disco, which certainly brings a very different vibe to PR-sanctioned hibernal fun times.

This year, SKATE is running from November 17 to January 16 2022. There will be a massive Christmas tree as a focal point (of course), plus the usual Skate Lates with DJs and whatnot. There are some changes, though. For starters, there’s a new (bigger) ice rink, with the chance to get a coaching session from a pro in case your skate skills (and indeed skates) are a bit rusty after so long off the ice. There will also be cheering après-skate options, including Hotel Chocolat’s Chocomobile and Moet & Chandon fizz, depending on your level of fanciness.

Photograph: Luke Dyson

It should all be very festive and stuff, especially as there was no SKATE last year cos of the pandemic and the winter lockdown. Other ice rinks in the capital that also didn’t run last year included the Natural History Museum’s, Hyde Park’s and the Tower of London’s. It was also announced last month that this year will be the last outing for the Natual History Museum’s ice rink before it becomes a permanent urban garden, which sounds nice and all, but can you entertainingly and repeatedly fall on your arse in an urban garden, eh? Not without a bloody good excuse. Get booking and skating NOW.

SKATE at Somerset House, Nov 17-Jan 16 2022. Book here from 10am Fri Sep 17.

Queer nightlife is back in London.

Fabric is back with all-day party Sylvester.