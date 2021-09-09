London
a busy nightclub dancefloor
Photograph: Jake Davis, Khroma Collective

​Fabric is here with new queer day party Sylvester

It launches this weekend!

Written by
Chiara Wilkinson
Fabric’s mission to become a 24-hour party destination is well and truly underway, with a new LGBTQ+ after-hours party launching this weekend. 

From the team behind raucous queer rave Adonis, Sylvester will be taking over Rooms 2 and 3 at Fabric every Sunday morning from 7am – so you can start the Lord’s Day with a bang or just continue the debauchery from the night before. 

Apparently, parties operate with a ‘no-lineup or running-order policy’ – in a cool, spontaneous way, of course. Resident DJs include infectious house and soul spinners Wes Baggaley and Grace Sands, who will keep the party going all the way through until 3pm the same afternoon. 

Sylvester launches this weekend on Sunday September 12, in honour of London Pride, and will then continue each week from October 3. House and techno DJ Cormac, who has regularly played the likes of Panorma Bar, has been confirmed for the opening party line-up. 

This summer, Fabric underwent its first major refurbishment since opening in 1999 – with a new, floor-level concrete DJ booth taking the limelight in Room 2. Go and check it out in the (sort-of) daylight.

