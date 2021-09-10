London
These photos capture the joyous return of London’s queer nightlife

Photographer Roxy Lee explains what documenting the city’s LGBTQ+ club scene means to her

Rosie Hewitson
Photograph: Roxy Lee

It’s been a weird 18 months for London’s nightlife. Photographer Roxy Lee talks to us about her joyous return to photographing the city’s queer club scene:

‘I started taking photos when I was about fifteen. It was accidental in a way because it was only ever really meant to be people that I knew.

‘I’ve always been quite obsessed with how disposable nights out are. People always forget what outfits they’ve worn, and I thought it was important to document that alone, aside from anything else! And then I started working at The Glory, and doing the door at different places, so that kind of allowed me to work and take photos at the same time.

Photograph: Roxy Lee

‘I’m pretty low key, I just use a basic 35mm camera. People don’t realise that I’m having a night out too, so I don’t want to be carrying a lot of kit around.

‘I missed it a lot when it was gone. There’s a certain language within queer nightlife that I don’t think you get anywhere else. So many people’s spaces to express themselves got taken away from them. I get emotional talking about it, but to have it back now… I’ve never been happier.’

Photograph: Roxy Lee
Photograph: Roxy Lee
Photograph: Roxy Lee
Photograph: Roxy Lee

Roxy has an exhibition planned in Sep. Updates at @roxy_lee, @objectandanimal and @sausageandcustard.

A love letter to London’s LGBTQ+ venues.

