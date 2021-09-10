These photos capture the joyous return of London’s queer nightlife

Photograph: Roxy Lee

It’s been a weird 18 months for London’s nightlife. Photographer Roxy Lee talks to us about her joyous return to photographing the city’s queer club scene:

‘I started taking photos when I was about fifteen. It was accidental in a way because it was only ever really meant to be people that I knew.

‘I’ve always been quite obsessed with how disposable nights out are. People always forget what outfits they’ve worn, and I thought it was important to document that alone, aside from anything else! And then I started working at The Glory, and doing the door at different places, so that kind of allowed me to work and take photos at the same time.

‘I’m pretty low key, I just use a basic 35mm camera. People don’t realise that I’m having a night out too, so I don’t want to be carrying a lot of kit around.

‘I missed it a lot when it was gone. There’s a certain language within queer nightlife that I don’t think you get anywhere else. So many people’s spaces to express themselves got taken away from them. I get emotional talking about it, but to have it back now… I’ve never been happier.’

Roxy has an exhibition planned in Sep. Updates at @roxy_lee, @objectandanimal and @sausageandcustard.

