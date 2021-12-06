London has loads of ace summer festivals, but there aren’t many more picturesque places to catch your favourite artists than the lovely neoclassical quadrangle at Somerset House.

Which is why we’re thrilled that the Strand institution is bringing back its outdoor gig series next July after two years out thanks to you know what. The line-up for the eleven-day 2022 edition looks absolutely mega.

After picking up the Brit Award for Best Newcomer earlier this year, young Londoner Arlo Parks will be performing hits from her poetic, soulful and frankly excellent debut album ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’. Catchy Canadian songstress Carly Rae Jepsen will be bringing her effervescent pop to London for the occasion. And on a (hopefully sunny) Saturday evening to remember, multi-platinum US singer-songwriter John Legend will be taking to the scenic stage.

But it’s not just pop music you’ll find on the hugely varied programme. There are dates from a huge variety of local talent, including Newham grime MC Ghetts, hyped Croydon rockers Black Midi, experimental five-piece Squid and south-east London jazz artist Yussef Dayes.

It all culminates on Sunday 17 July with a show from hyped fashion brand and party series Places+Faces.

Check out the full line-up:

Thursday 7 July: Tems

Friday 8 July: Squid

Saturday 9 July: Yussuf Dayes

Sunday 10 July: Bomba Estéreo

Monday 11 July: Carly Rae Jepsen

Tuesday 12 July: Arlo Parks

Wednesday 13 July: Black Midi

Thursday 14 July: Ghetts

Friday 15 July: SG Lewis

Saturday 16 July: John Legend

Sunday 17 July: Places+Faces

Sounds pretty sick right? Tickets go on sale on 9 December at 10am via the Somerset House website, although if you happen to be an AmEx customer they are available via a presale from 10am on 6 December to9am on 9 December. Lucky you!

Best add all your pals to a WhatsApp group and get organised now!

