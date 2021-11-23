Hate to be the one to break it to you, but it’s probably high time you gave some thought to what you’re gonna do for New Year’s Eve.

It might be the last thing on your mind, what with all the present-buying, party-attending and general running amok that the festive season brings about. But December 31 is only 38 days away, and after last year’s Tier 4 palaver, it would be a bit of a copout to settle for corner shop Prosecco and a takeaway in front of Jools Holland.

Fancy seeing the back of this tricky little year while gliding elegantly around a giant ice-skating rink, instead? You’re in luck, because Somerset House will once again be hosting a corker of a party on the final day of 2021. As well as keeping its famed skating rink open late on December 31, the gorgeous neoclassical complex on the Strand will be putting on a whole host of activities to help you ring in 2022.

Photograph: Luke Dyson

Grub-wise, there’ll be a street food market curated by Jonathan Nunn, who runs your foodie friend’s favourite newsletter, Vittles, as well as winter warming faves from London pop-up king Jimmy Garcia’s ‘Chalet Barragiste’ and drinks courtesy of Moët & Chandon’s rinkside bar.

Music-wise there’ll be DJs from Rinse FM, Dalston Superstore and Sheffield indie-pop icons The Long Blondes, and raucous singalongs to the likes of David Bowie and The Strokes in Later Youth’s pop-up piano bar. Plus, the rarely-glimpsed crypt beneath the Somerset House quadrangle will be transformed into a ‘Karaoke Dungeon’ hosted by East London’s Karaoke Hole.

And that’s not nearly all. The evening also promises drag performances, entertainers, games, a secret ice cream bar, performance art, a ping-pong party and plenty more surprises, all going on until 2am on January 1.

Sounds pretty sick, right? Tickets are £55 a pop (or £75 with skating included) and go on sale here at 10am this Friday, 26 November. Consider this your cue to start a new WhatsApp group, add all your best pals and get organised!

