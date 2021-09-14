If you were in Brockwell Park for Mighty Hoopla earlier in September, you’ll know how special the inclusive pop festival has become. Not only is it perhaps the only place in the UK where you might see someone flash their boobs to Alexandra Burke covering Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ or Charity Shop Sue warm-up for Cheryl Cole, it just has the perfect festival chemistry. It’s welcoming, it’s chaotic, it’s very, very fun.

That’s probably why this year’s post-pandemic event sold out quicker than any year before. (A little festival serotonin after a terrible couple of years please!) It’s also why we’re absolutely buzzing to hear that next year the event is doubling in size.

Normally a full-throttle one-dayer, the organisers of Mighty Hoopla announced on Twitter today that the event will be running for two days in 2022. It’ll take place over the Queen’s Jubilee bank holiday: Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4. (Thanks Liz!) They also say that tickets will go on sale this Friday (September 17) at 9am. You can sign up here.

Never been before and want to know what to expect? Think a giant house party run by the best names in London’s LGBTQ+ club scene with a main-stage line-up of nostalgic pop faves. Sound okay?

