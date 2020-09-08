Extinction Rebellion plans another week of protests in London

The group is taking on big companies with its latest mass actions

Extinction Rebellion plans to upcycle clothing outside a Nike Town shop and deliver litter to Coca-Cola this week.

The group recently caused national disruption by preventing the distribution of newspapers and is currently engaged in a peaceful mass action in Parliament Square to highlight the growing ecological crisis.

Its mass actions will spread to other parts of London during the week starting with the ‘Redress, Repair, Re-wear, Rebel!’ event in protest of the fashion industry’s human, animal and environmental injustices. The group is planning a ‘guerrilla repair session’ outside the Nike Town store on Oxford Street on Wednesday afternoon to help people learn how to rejuvenate or repurpose their old and unwanted clothes.

On Thursday, between 11am and 1pm, XR is intending to deliver litter to Coca-Cola’s UK headquarters in Marylebone to demonstrate against the company’s contribution to global pollution and alleged treatment of its workers in some countries.

Thursday evening will then see members of Extinction Rebellion going to the Swedish Embassy in an action it is calling ‘Fools’ Gold’, to campaign against the British company Beowulf’s mining for gold and iron ore in northern Sweden. The group claims that Beowulf’s activity is disrupting the native Sami people and damaging the environment and hopes this protest will highlight the issue.

For more information on the protests, check out the Extinction Rebellion website.

