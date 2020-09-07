Help save London pub royalty The Queen’s Head

King’s Cross has seen a lot of change over the last ten years, but one thing has remained constant: The Queen’s Head. The narrow pub with its Victorian layout and its thoroughly modern beer list has been a reliable favourite in the area for years. As other new gastropubs and upmarket restaurant concepts emerged around it, this Acton Street boozer stayed true to itself with its trad pub formula – serving up a ploughman’s and a proper pint just a short walk from the station.

Alas, The Queen’s Head is yet to reopen its doors to the public. The pub – like many businesses in the area – typically relies on footfall from nearby office workers (the Time Out office included!) as well as travellers passing through. Even though it’s been safe for the popular pint spot to reopen its doors since July 4, The Queen’s Head has been unsure of whether it would see a return of customers if it did... until now.

With the return to work for many, the pub is now planning its comeback. As such, the owner of The Queen’s Head (the same person behind Mother Kelly’s bottle shops and bars around London – hence the banging beer list here in King’s Cross) has set up a Crowdfunder to help cover the loss of costs during its closure. It hopes to raise enough funds to restock and to also help compensate the suppliers it once worked with regularly – from its florist to its Thursday night jazz performers.

Those who want to chuck in more than the price of a pint or a cheeseboard to the cause can ‘pay it forward’ – spend between £50 and £200 on a future bar tab or go all-out with a £500 donation that will get you private hire of the bar on a Sunday, Monday or Tuesday night of your choosing. Office workers returning to the area might have a bit of team bonding to do, after all.

You can donate to help save The Queen’s Head here.

These indie music pubs have been saved by government funding.

Read our list of top London pubs that are back open again.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in London. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.