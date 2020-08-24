The government’s support package for the arts has helped 38 grassroots venues – including Phonox, The Lexington and The Victoria

The immediate future of London’s live music scene is looking a little perkier today, after a cash injection for 38 of its independent venues.

At the weekend, the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund allocated its first round of funding to ‘grassroots music venues’, with £3.36 million going to 135 venues across England. The grants are being distributed via Arts Council England this week to venues that successfully applied for funding to prevent their immediate collapse.

Thirty-eight music venues and night clubs in London were successful in their application, the largest recipients being historic venues The Amersham Arms in New Cross, The Troubadour in Chelsea and The Clapham Grand, each receiving £80,000 in funding. Other venues to receive grants – with some amounting to as little as £1,000 – include jazz clubs like Servant Jazz Quarters, night clubs like Phonox, cabaret clubs like The Phoenix Arts Club and indie pubs like The Lexington, The Victoria and The Dublin Castle.

Here’s a full list of the London venues awarded government funding:

Bush Hall

Corsica Studios

EartH

FOLD

Folklore

Hampstead Jazz Club

Hand of Glory

Matchstick Piehouse

MOT Venue 18

Olby’s Music Room

Ormside Projects

Phonox

PinUps

Pop Brixton

Servant Jazz Quarters

Sister Midnight

The Amersham Arms

The BBMC

The Camden Assembly

The Clapham Grand

The CLF Art Cafe

The Dublin Castle

The Fiddler's Elbow

The Jago

The Jazz Cafe

The Lexington

The Macbeth

The Magic Garden

The Phoenix Arts Club

The Piano Bar Soho

The Pickle Factory

The Post Bar Tottenham

The Sound Lounge

The Troubadour

The Victoria

Village Underground

Windmill Brixton

XOYO

Live music venues were forced to close in March, and while socially distanced live performances have now been given the green light, many London venues will struggle to reopen and remain financially viable at a reduced capacity. It’s hoped that this funding should help secure the short-term future of these much-loved London spots.

