These independent music venues in London have been saved by emergency funding
The government’s support package for the arts has helped 38 grassroots venues – including Phonox, The Lexington and The Victoria
The immediate future of London’s live music scene is looking a little perkier today, after a cash injection for 38 of its independent venues.
At the weekend, the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund allocated its first round of funding to ‘grassroots music venues’, with £3.36 million going to 135 venues across England. The grants are being distributed via Arts Council England this week to venues that successfully applied for funding to prevent their immediate collapse.
Thirty-eight music venues and night clubs in London were successful in their application, the largest recipients being historic venues The Amersham Arms in New Cross, The Troubadour in Chelsea and The Clapham Grand, each receiving £80,000 in funding. Other venues to receive grants – with some amounting to as little as £1,000 – include jazz clubs like Servant Jazz Quarters, night clubs like Phonox, cabaret clubs like The Phoenix Arts Club and indie pubs like The Lexington, The Victoria and The Dublin Castle.
Here’s a full list of the London venues awarded government funding:
Bush Hall
Corsica Studios
EartH
FOLD
Folklore
Hampstead Jazz Club
Hand of Glory
Matchstick Piehouse
MOT Venue 18
Olby’s Music Room
Ormside Projects
Phonox
PinUps
Pop Brixton
Servant Jazz Quarters
Sister Midnight
The Amersham Arms
The BBMC
The Camden Assembly
The Clapham Grand
The CLF Art Cafe
The Dublin Castle
The Fiddler's Elbow
The Jago
The Jazz Cafe
The Lexington
The Macbeth
The Magic Garden
The Phoenix Arts Club
The Piano Bar Soho
The Pickle Factory
The Post Bar Tottenham
The Sound Lounge
The Troubadour
The Victoria
Village Underground
Windmill Brixton
XOYO
Live music venues were forced to close in March, and while socially distanced live performances have now been given the green light, many London venues will struggle to reopen and remain financially viable at a reduced capacity. It’s hoped that this funding should help secure the short-term future of these much-loved London spots.
