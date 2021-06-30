Fabric is introducing a strict no-camera policy and we think it's great

Is there anything worse than being tagged in a photo that chronicles your sweaty, shiny face, grossly flailing limbs and profoundly haunted 3am eyes? Apart from an acidic three day hangover, of course? Well luckily, storied London nightclub Fabric is making moves to outlaw those pesky dancefloor snaps. Following in the footsteps of Berlin's notoriously edgy and publicity-phobic club Berghain (where mirrors as well as cameras are outlawed), it took to Instagram this week to decree that there'll be a strict no photo and no video policy in place when it finally reopens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by fabric (@fabriclondonofficial)



Yep, there's something a little bit annoyingly smug about Fabric's instruction that we should all 'Stay in the moment and put away your phone' – especially if 'living in the moment' is exactly what you've been avoiding doing since the pandemic brutally crushed all prospect of a proper night out in March 2019. And yep, it'll also be hard to enforce. Arguably, the venue's staff have bigger misdemeanours to worry about than a cheeky mirror selfie.

But this still feels like a good step, because it flies in the face of influencer culture and its demands for dewy-faced, perma-perfection at all times of day and night. Fabric is officially scheduled to reopen on July 19 as England (hopefully) enters Stage Four of the government's tiered restrictions. After nearly 18 months away from the dancefloor, things ain't going to be pretty but at least your techno-fuelled antics will be safe from the judging eyes of the outside world.

