Putting the comedy chops of such big name actors as (deep breath) Aki Omoshaybi, Amanda Holden, Catherine Tate, Denise Gough, Dougray Scott, Indira Varma, Iwan Rheon, Tamsin Greig, Nicholas Pinnock, Pearl Mackie, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Rupert Evans, Robert Bathurst, Sally Phillips and Tracy Ann Oberman to the test, next Monday sees the one-off performance of ‘The Joy of Text’, a fundraiser for the Ambassador Theatre Group Playwright’s Prize, which is an award for new plays sponsored by the Ambassador Theatre Group and Time Out.

Directed by top-notch stage and screen director Josie Rourke, the night will feature the glittering array of actors performing a script crafted from text-message-conversation screenshots sent in by the public.



The one-off night will run at the Savoy Theatre on April 25, with tickets on sale here and a special discount for Time Out readers – just enter TimeOutJoy to get 10 percent off.



It’s a fun way to support the playwrights of the future, and a rare chance to see some huge names parking around in the name of a good time for a never-to-be-repeated night of amusement.



‘The Joy of Text’ is at the Savoy Theatre on Apr 25. Buy tickets here.

