Are you a really really big fan of the tube? Like Francis Bourgeous levels of fan? Because if you’re dying to show everyone how much you love our subterranean transport system you can now rock Kurt Geiger’s new TfL collection. Get ready to travel in style.

The footwear and accessories designer has teamed up with TfL to create a range of tube-inspired merch. The ten-piece collection, costing between £49 and £269, dropped online and in stores on Friday August 12.

Commuters can now elbow their way into sweaty tube carriages knowing they’re sporting some of London’s finest, as the limited-edition capsule collection features some of the London-born designer’s most popular styles, like his cross-body bag, cardholder and the well-loved leather Kensington bag.

The simple-yet-effective designs show off the rainbow colours of the tube lines (yep, including Bakerloo-line brown, but it looks good, promise!).

Rebecca Farrar-Hockley, Kurt Geiger London’s chief creative officer, said: ‘The London Underground is so recognisable that it is easy to overlook just how iconic it is.

‘I wanted to create a collection suitable for busy, daily London lives but with the tube’s colours and symbols as the core design theme. It connects Londoners and everyone who comes here; it is the heartbeat of our city, enabling exploration and adventure.’

Ellen Sankey, TfL’s brand licensing manager added: ‘As two brands both born in London, it is great to see Kurt Geiger use our iconic assets in such a creative way. We both share a dedication to high-quality design and through this partnership we look forward to seeing people wearing a little piece (or two) of the city wherever they may be.’

Shop the KGL x TfL collection online now and in stores from Aug 19.

