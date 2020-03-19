Festival season might be moving to September

With everyone from the Pussycat Dolls to The Who postponing tours and festivals including Glastonbury officially cancelled, it’s an incredibly tough time for the UK live music industry. But while no one knows for sure how long the coronavirus crisis is likely to rage on, some promoters appear to be pinning their hopes on September being the month when the UK festival scene comes back to life.

Several festivals originally pegged for May, including Upminster’s We Are FSTVL, Suffolk’s Red Rooster Festival and Liverpool Sound City, have recently announced new dates in September, and we’re hearing multiple whispers that many others are making plans to do the same. September is generally the tail end of the British and European festival season, but this year it could well become its epicentre.

If it means that some of our excellent annual festivals get a chance to salvage something from this cruel situation, then we can definitely get behind September. So what if the weather is likely to be a little chillier than in July or August? That means you’ll have fewer dodgy Hawaiian shirts blocking your view of the main stage. And after an extended period of everyone being cooped up indoors, the vibe at these September fests will surely be INSANE. Let’s watch this space with a reasonable degree of optimism.

Red Rooster Festival takes place Sep 4-6, We Are FSTVL takes place from Sep 12-13, and Liverpool Sound City takes place from Sep 25-27.

