Glastonbury festival 2020 has been cancelled

Many have dreaded that the rumours were true and now it’s official: Glastonbury 2020 has been cancelled. Organisers took to Instagram this morning (March 18) to share the announcement with music fans across the UK and worldwide.

The big daddy of UK festivals was due to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary this year, but in the light of the coronavirus pandemic has decided to push the event back until 2021. Although the five-day festival takes place in June, organisers have made the decision to protect the thousands of crew members who would be at risk while putting the festival together on the Somerset farm in the coming months.

If you are one of the 135,000 people who has paid a £50 deposit for a Glasto ticket, don't worry, organisers are offering the chance for you to roll it over, meaning you’d have a guaranteed ticket for next year. This will happen automatically, but if you prefer, you can get a refund by contacting See Tickets in the next few days.

Those who have booked more extensive deals, including coach packages, accommodation and local Sunday tickets should keep an eye on the festival’s website as more information will be shared soon.

This year's line-up included Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa and Diana Ross.

‘Again, we’re so sorry that this decision has been made,’ the post on the festival's Instagram page reads. ‘It was not through choice. But we look forward to welcoming you back to these fields next year and until then, we send our love and support to all of you.’