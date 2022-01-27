The thought of summer sun, dirty portaloos and roaring open-air crowds feels like a mile away right now. But it’s never too early to get excited about festival season, especially when there’s a whole heap of London lineups that have already been revealed
. Field Day is joining the party with a bumper second wave of acts shared this morning – and things are shaping up pretty nicely.
Taking place on Saturday August 20 in Victoria Park, new additions to the dance music festival’s 15th edition include Warp Records producer, Squarepusher, as well as Gudu records head honcho, Peggy Gou. She’ll be joined by one of house music’s most of-the-moment names, Folamour, who’ll be bringing his immersive ‘Power To The PPL’ audio-visual show to the party.
Artwork will play a groove-fuelled back to back with CC:DISCO!, meanwhile Carl Craig will join forces with fellow dance music royalty, Moodymann. Crowd pleasers Denis Sulta and Mella Dee will play another anticipated B2B, while FJAAK and up-and-coming talent Helena Star will also be joining the roster. That’s in addition to all of the acts already announced – including mammoth headliners The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk 3D, HAAi, Daniel Avery, Logic1000 and many more. Phew!
Fifth release tickets for Field Day 2022 cost £70 and they’re available to buy here. View the full lineup here.