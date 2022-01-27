Taking place on Saturday August 20 in Victoria Park, new additions to the dance music festival’s 15th edition include Warp Records producer, Squarepusher, as well as Gudu records head honcho, Peggy Gou. She’ll be joined by one of house music’s most of-the-moment names, Folamour, who’ll be bringing his immersive ‘Power To The PPL’ audio-visual show to the party.

Artwork will play a groove-fuelled back to back with CC:DISCO!, meanwhile Carl Craig will join forces with fellow dance music royalty, Moodymann. Crowd pleasers Denis Sulta and Mella Dee will play another anticipated B2B, while FJAAK and up-and-coming talent Helena Star will also be joining the roster. That’s in addition to all of the acts already announced – including mammoth headliners The Chemical Brothers and Kraftwerk 3D, HAAi, Daniel Avery, Logic1000 and many more. Phew!