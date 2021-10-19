The best nights out in London this week

Let this sink in: London has lost 22 percent of its nightclubs from before the pandemic. Figures from the Night Time Industries Association show that the number of clubs in the capital dropped from 256 in 2019 to only 198 open today, which is pretty devastating. It’s also all the more reason to give them our love, along with the city’s other night-time venues. Go on, get out there: here’s the best nightlife in the city this week.

Fabric 22nd Birthday with Goldie, Josey Rebelle, re:ni and more

Although Fabric has (of course) put together an absolute stellar line-up for each night of its long-awaited birthday weekend, we’ve handpicked the Friday for its exciting array of underground talent. Shout out to Josey and Jossy, who are two confidently emerging DJs shredding things up with their impressive leftfield mixing prowess. Then there’s also this guy called Goldie, who apparently used to be quite big on the drum ’n’ bass scene – he might be worth seeing (!).

Goldie, Benji B, re:ni, Josey Rebelle, Jossy Mitsu B2B Eliza Rose and more. fabric, EC1M 6HJ. Fri Oct 22. 11pm-8am. Tickets from £19.

Afghanistan Fundraiser

Forget the big names (Bicep, Daniel Avery, The Blessed Madonna...), the best bit about this rave is that 100 percent of all ticket sales are going towards the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, with donations split between War Child, Choose Love and the National Institute of Music in Kabul. Sure, it’s on a school night, but you’re dancing for a good cause, and who said those days were behind you?

Bicep (DJ set), Daniel Avery, Heléna Star, Sicaria Sound, The Blessed Madonna & more. The Cause, N17 9LZ. Thu Oct 21. 6pm-4am. Tickets include a donation size of choice, from £15-£50.

Percolate presents: Eclair Fifi

Eclair Fifi is high energy, full of fun, and not afraid to surprise – aka, the perfect person to pull an all-nighter and keep the dancefloor going non-stop. The Scottish DJ has launched her own parties in Glasgow’s celebrated La Cheetah club, curated stages at the Warehouse Project, hosts a monthly show on NTS and is definitely worth catching while she’s down south. She manages to bend her sets to the crowd without any effort at all: there’s a good chance you’ll hear splintering acid techno soon after some euphoric disco track, but it works.

Eclair Fifi, all night long. Colour Factory, E9 5EN. Fri Oct 22. 10pm-4am. Tickets from £12.50.

Dixon presents Transmoderna Printworks is pretty surreal at the best of times, but especially when it goes all out with the production. This Saturday, Transmoderna will transform the Press Halls using an 'AI-based digital ecosystem', meaning LEDs, lasers and holograms will synch to the music to create one mind-melting medium. The night will be soundtracked by Dixon, who runs the Innervisions label and is widely known for his layering of house, techno, and futureproof selections. Dixon, all day long, with Transmoderna light show. Printworks, SE16 7PJ. Sat Oct 23. Midday-11pm. Tickets from £32.50.

Show our pubs some love We normally reserve this round-up strictly for clubs and parties, but with the launch of Time Out's long-awaited 100 best pubs in London list, it would be rude not to point you towards such a colossal curation of beloved boozers. I won't hear it any differently: a trip to the pub is a night out, especially if you visit one of our recommended 'very-late-licence pubs', 'pubs to have a little dance in', or 'pubs for pulling'.

Things to do in London this weekend.

