Fiesta time! Four ways to get a free margarita in London this Friday

It looks as if London will be going loco this Friday February 22, as Margarita Day arrives. The annual celebration of Mexico’s most popular cocktail, the margarita, will be sweeping across bars in the capital, with many of them embracing the fiesta by serving up the delicious drink completely free of charge. Here are four ways to find a free margarita this Friday. Olé!

1. Head over to DrinkUp.London/MargaritaDay at 3pm on Wednesday February 20 – there, there’ll be a handful of vouchers to redeem for a free Patrón Margarita in one of four top London bars. Ninety cocktails are up for grabs at each of the bars – The Blind Pig, The Wigmore, The Arts Club and La Bodega Negra – and those vouchers will be available on a first come, first served basis. Don’t worry if you already have plans on Friday – you can carry on the marg party throughout the weekend, as these tasty little vouchers last until Sunday.

2. The first 30 people to salsa their way into Café Pacifico after 4pm on Friday will be rewarded with a free and original-sounding Kombucha Margarita. All you have to do to redeem your drink is say ‘Make mine a Cuervo Tradicional Margarita, please,’ at the bar.

3. Over at Nine Lives, punters will be rewarded with a margarita and margherita medley. A Pizza Pilgrims large £8 slice or a whole pizza for £20 will come with a margarita cocktail on the side made using Don Julio tequila. Double margs bargs.

4. Buy a burger at Burger & Beyond and you’ll receive a free margarita cocktail. The promotion is running between 3pm and 5pm, but house margaritas will cost just £5 for the rest of the evening. Arriba!

