When you hear the word ‘authentic’ often alarm bells will start ringing. Anywhere that makes claims of authenticity usually couldn’t be further from it. Cuca, fortunately, has the walk to match the talk. The restaurant is named after founder Luis Gonzalez-Castro’s grandmother, whose recipes inspire much of the menu. Luis’s grandmother fled Cuba with just her recipes tucked into her underwear and Cuca gives those recipes the chance to live on.

Cuca kicks things off with wafer-thin slices of plantain known as ‘mariquitas’, served with drizzles of mojo and garlic sauce. Next up are tostones, beautiful little plantain disks here served with picante prawns. The main will slide you into a willing food coma with their rich ropa vieja, a slow-cooked pulled-beef dish simmered in a tomatoey sauce. Served alongside moros y cristianos, a rice dish made with black beans with a fresh green salad and an avocado and red-onion dish that is just screaming to be smashed on chunky bread. If all this leaves you hankering for something sugary, Cuca has you covered with a tres leches cake, a light sponge cake drenched with three different types of milk, rum and cinnamon. Authenticity never tasted so sweet.

Cuca will be popping up at Cinder, 66 Belsize Lane, NW3 5BJ. Mon Aug 30, Mon Sep 13 and Mon Sep 27, 7pm. £50pp including a welcome cocktail and coffee. To book, email: thecocinacuca@gmail.com. Instagram @cocinacuca.

