Finsbury Park is getting a brand-new skate park

A purpose-built space for skateboarders and rollerbladers will be coming to north London in spring 2024

Heads up, skaters: Finsbury Park is about to get a rad makeover. There’ll be no more dwelling in concrete underpasses for boarders and bladers, as the area is getting a brand new skate spot.

Plans for a new skate park include moveable skate obstacles – including a manual pad, kerb, and wallie rails – as well as facilities for BMX riders. The project is the result of a partnership between Haringey Council and Friends of Finsbury Park. It’ll be funded by income generated from events like the Wireless Festival, and approximately £1.2 million has been set aside for it.

So, time to dust off that board that’s been sitting in the back of your closet. The skatepark will apparently be as suitable for would-be Tony Hawks as it will for complete newbies.

Expect to be able to drop in and show off your sick moves by spring 2024, which is when the FP skate park is expected to open to the public. Currently, skaters around Finsbury Park have to go as far as Southbank or Victoria Park to satisfy their adrenaline fix with a proper, purpose-built skate space. Now they’ll have one right on their doorstep.

FP’s new skate park has the potential to make waves in London’s already-thriving skate scene. It’s bound to attract skaters from all over the city – and maybe it’ll even draw punters from iconic skate spots like the famously-loud Southbank Centre (pictured above).

So, mark your calendars and tighten those trucks. Finsbury Park’s brand new skate park is on its way, and it's going to be epic.

