First look: inside John Lewis’s glowed-up Oxford Street beauty hall

John Lewis’ gargantuan Oxford Street department store has just wrapped up an almighty makeover. The seven-floor flagship has just finished work on its beauty hall, making it significantly bigger and cramming it with even more brands.

John Lewis Oxford Street’s new beauty hall now features 41 counters, 175 brands and is 24 percent bigger than before. There’s now a frankly astonishing range of beauty, skincare and haircare products, plus a new dedicated space for ‘fragrance’.

But the beauty hall isn’t just bigger and more full of stuff: it’s also shinier and swankier. Here are some snaps of the place.

Photograph: John Lewis Partnership

Photograph: John Lewis Partnership

Photograph: John Lewis Partnership

Photograph: John Lewis Partnership

The beauty hall’s makeover is part of a wider £6.5 million glow-up of John Lewis Oxford Street which has seen six of its floors receive improvements – and a Waterstones open inside. It’s also getting a cookery school and café from Jamie Oliver, which will arrive in spring 2025.

In what can only be described as glow-up-ception, The John Lewis Oxford Street beauty revamp within the general building’s makeover is part of even wider plans by the brand to spruce up its stores. Over the next four years John Lewis will be pumping a whopping £800 million into store makeovers across the UK.

Get the latest and greatest from the Big Smoke – from news and reviews to events and trends. Just follow our Time Out London WhatsApp channel.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.