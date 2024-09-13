Waterstones is officially coming back to Oxford Street after 8 years away

Just over a decade ago, it looked like e-readers and audiobooks were about to totally transform the publishing industry, leaving printed editions in their dust. But all that never came to pass. In 2024 book sales are healthier than ever, and 2023 saw a whopping 669 million physical books sold in the UK – the highest number ever recorded.

The resurgence of physical books has led to a boost in bookstores, and further proof of that comes with the news that Waterstones will be returning to Oxford Street. ’Stones used to have four shops on the legendary West End shopping street, but the last of those closed down in 2016.

Waterstones’ new bookshop will open inside John Lewis’ department store. And while it won’t be a standalone Waterstones, it’ll still be pretty sizeable: the new space will boast a range of 20,000 titles. It will open on October 8.

Of course, in recent years devoted Waterstones fans haven’t had to stray far from Oxford Street to get to the chain. Aside from the official Waterstones branches on Piccadilly and Tottenham Court Road, Hatchards and Foyles Charing Cross Road are both nearby – and both are owned by Waterstones.

Commenting on the new Waterstones, the brand’s chief operating officer Kate Skipper said: ‘We are thrilled to be working with John Lewis on this exciting new partnership and delighted to be returning to Oxford Street this autumn.

‘Waterstones at John Lewis Oxford Street will be an extensively ranged bookshop sited within this iconic flagship department store, perfect for browsing and a hub for author signings, with our booksellers on hand to offer expert customer guidance.’

London-based bookworms, we've got your back when it comes to book-selling news in the capital. We've got a formidable list of London's best bookshops as well as a list of the capital's best Black-owned bookshops. Plus, did you see that an east London bookshop was named the city's best independent book-seller for 2024?

