First look: inside the dazzling new West End showroom of legendary guitar brand Gibson

Calling all guitar players, leather jacket-wearers and Led Zeppelin devotees. Gibson, the makers of guitars beloved by Jimmy Page, Pete Townshend, Tommy Iommi and other legendary musicians, has opened its first UK store in central London. The second Gibson shop in the world – with the only other being in the guitar’s hometown, Nashville – opened its doors on Eastcastle Street on Saturday February 24.

Last week, the opening of Gibson Garage was celebrated with a gathering of rock legends. Tommy Iommi, Brian May and Jimmy Page were all in attendance to cut the ribbon the the guitar showroom on Thursday February 22, which is now open to the public.

Inside the guitarist’s paradise guests will be greeted by a conveyor belt of 142 hanging Gibsons. They will also be able to build custom Les Paul guitars (which can be modelled on those of their favourite musicians) and take their instruments to be repaired in the workshop. As well as being able to buy all kinds of guitars, musical equipment and Gibson merch, visitors can take guitar lessons, check out the Gibson Gallery and see a load famous of guitars on display, including prototypes of Black Sabbath’s Tommy Iommi’s Les Paul. The flagship store even has a gig space in the basement.

Gibson Garage has also got a secret bar, but it’s for VIP customers only and only accessible via a hidden door inside a red phone box.

Take a peak at Time Out’s first look at the guitar showroom.

