London
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Garden Lodge, Freddie Mercury's home, Kensington
Photograph: Knight Frank

Freddie Mercury’s luxurious London mansion is on the market for £30 million

The Queen singer lived in this iconic Kensington house from 1980 until his death in 1991

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
Advertising

London has bags of connections to some of the world’s most famous music artists – just check out the lengthy list of places that were special to Bob Marley. But it’s not just iconic venues that London has in abundance. Plenty of stars settled down in the city once they’d made their name, and few are as legendary as Freddie Mercury. 

Following a Sotheby’s auction in September where Freddie’s belongings raised a whopping £39,435,000 (some of which went to charity), now Garden Lodge, his dazzling Kensington home, has gone up for sale. 

The home is tucked away behind an 8-foot fence in a peaceful residential area just past Cromwell Road. Surrounded by a stunning Japanese-inspired garden, it boasts eight bedrooms, loads of spaces for entertaining and a dining room which has hosted star-studded dinner parties. 

Upstairs is a four-part primary suite with an Art Deco dressing room and terrace overlooking the garden. But all that character and eccentric flare doesn’t come cheap – the property is on the market for a whopping £30 million. Yep, £30 million

You can have a look at some snaps of Garden Lodge here. 

Garden Lodge hallway
Photograph: Knight Frank
Garden Lodge garden
Photograph: Knight Frank / Barney Hindle
Garden Lodge dining room
Photograph: Knight Frank

Looks rather lovely, right? Well, if it looks like your sort of pad (and you’ve got £30 mill to spare) you can contact Knight Frank for more details.

Who lives at Garden Lodge Kensington?

Garden Lodge has had many notable residents over the years. Built for painter Cecil Rea, it was also inhabited by Sotheby’s chairman Peter Wilson. Since Freddie Mercury’s death in 1991, Garden Lodge has been lived in by his close friend Mary Austin. 

Rockstar property on Time Out

Mr Mercury’s old mansion isn’t the only piece of music-related property to have gone on the market recently. Last summer Time Out reported that Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood’s Richmond estate was put for sale, while Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten’s Chelsea home was also on the market

Did you see that 10 London shops have been shortlisted for Independent Bookshop of the Year?

Plus: Heinz’s old London headquarters are being turned into a massive housing complex

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Jon Pointing in Deptford is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.