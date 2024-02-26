Freddie Mercury’s luxurious London mansion is on the market for £30 million

The Queen singer lived in this iconic Kensington house from 1980 until his death in 1991

London has bags of connections to some of the world’s most famous music artists – just check out the lengthy list of places that were special to Bob Marley. But it’s not just iconic venues that London has in abundance. Plenty of stars settled down in the city once they’d made their name, and few are as legendary as Freddie Mercury.

Following a Sotheby’s auction in September where Freddie’s belongings raised a whopping £39,435,000 (some of which went to charity), now Garden Lodge, his dazzling Kensington home, has gone up for sale.

The home is tucked away behind an 8-foot fence in a peaceful residential area just past Cromwell Road. Surrounded by a stunning Japanese-inspired garden, it boasts eight bedrooms, loads of spaces for entertaining and a dining room which has hosted star-studded dinner parties.

Upstairs is a four-part primary suite with an Art Deco dressing room and terrace overlooking the garden. But all that character and eccentric flare doesn’t come cheap – the property is on the market for a whopping £30 million. Yep, £30 million!

You can have a look at some snaps of Garden Lodge here.

Looks rather lovely, right? Well, if it looks like your sort of pad (and you’ve got £30 mill to spare) you can contact Knight Frank for more details.

Who lives at Garden Lodge Kensington?

Garden Lodge has had many notable residents over the years. Built for painter Cecil Rea, it was also inhabited by Sotheby’s chairman Peter Wilson. Since Freddie Mercury’s death in 1991, Garden Lodge has been lived in by his close friend Mary Austin.

Rockstar property on Time Out

Mr Mercury’s old mansion isn’t the only piece of music-related property to have gone on the market recently. Last summer Time Out reported that Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood’s Richmond estate was put for sale, while Sex Pistol Johnny Rotten’s Chelsea home was also on the market.

