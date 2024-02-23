London
Timeout

Brick Lane Bookshop, London
Photograph: DrimaFilm / Shutterstock.com

10 London shops have been shortlisted for Independent Bookshop of the Year

Get these shops in your good books

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
The smell of the crisp, freshly printed paper; the peaceful and quiet atmosphere; and the possibility of meeting the love of your life as you both reach for the same copy of ‘One Day’. Call us romantic, but there’s nothing better than a bookshop. The capital has some of the very best bookshops, and to prove it, ten London stores have just been shortlisted for Independent Bookshop of the Year 2024. Lit. 

A record number of 77 independent bookshops across nine different parts of the UK were nominated for Independent Bookshop of the Year at The British Book Awards this year. The award celebrates bookshops that do good in their local communities.  

Shortlisted London literature emporiums included Burley Fisher Books in Haggerston, Backstory in Balham and Round Table Books in Brixton. 

The regional winners will be announced on Tuesday March 12. These bookshops will then go head to head for the title of the UK’s best independent bookshop at an awards ceremony in London on May 13. 

Here are all the shortlisted London bookshops:

  • Children’s Bookshop – Muswell Hill
  • Burley Fisher Books – Haggerston
  • The Common Press – Bethnal Green
  • Round Table Books CIC – Brixton
  • BookBar – Islington
  • Village Books – Dulwich
  • Backstory – Balham
  • Brick Lane Bookshop – Tower Hamlets
  • The Riverside Bookshop – London Bridge
  • Goldsboro Books Limited – Charing Cross

If you’re looking for more places to pick up a good read, here is Time Out’s list of the best bookshops in London. And these are some of London’s loveliest libraries

