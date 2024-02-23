10 London shops have been shortlisted for Independent Bookshop of the Year

The smell of the crisp, freshly printed paper; the peaceful and quiet atmosphere; and the possibility of meeting the love of your life as you both reach for the same copy of ‘One Day’. Call us romantic, but there’s nothing better than a bookshop. The capital has some of the very best bookshops, and to prove it, ten London stores have just been shortlisted for Independent Bookshop of the Year 2024. Lit.

A record number of 77 independent bookshops across nine different parts of the UK were nominated for Independent Bookshop of the Year at The British Book Awards this year. The award celebrates bookshops that do good in their local communities.

Shortlisted London literature emporiums included Burley Fisher Books in Haggerston, Backstory in Balham and Round Table Books in Brixton.

The regional winners will be announced on Tuesday March 12. These bookshops will then go head to head for the title of the UK’s best independent bookshop at an awards ceremony in London on May 13.

Here are all the shortlisted London bookshops:

Children’s Bookshop – Muswell Hill

Burley Fisher Books – Haggerston

The Common Press – Bethnal Green

Round Table Books CIC – Brixton

BookBar – Islington

Village Books – Dulwich

Backstory – Balham

Brick Lane Bookshop – Tower Hamlets

The Riverside Bookshop – London Bridge

Goldsboro Books Limited – Charing Cross

If you’re looking for more places to pick up a good read, here is Time Out’s list of the best bookshops in London. And these are some of London’s loveliest libraries.

Did you see that Heinz’s old London headquarters are being turned into a massive housing complex?

Plus: East London is getting a massive new techno festival this summer.

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: the newest episode with Jon Pointing in Deptford is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.