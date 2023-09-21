First look: London’s first billion-pound hotel, The Peninsula

It’s the start of a new wave of luxury hotel openings in the capital

London’s high-end hotel scene is well-established as one of the best in the world (recognised recently by the 50 Best Hotel awards – read more about that here). And that’s set to become even more the case: over a dozen new and refurbished luxury hotels are due to open in the capital over the next couple of years, from the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair to the Chancery Rosewood at the former US embassy in Grosvenor Square.

First up, however, is The Peninsula London, near Hyde Park Corner. The Peninsula opened on September 12 and it comes from leading hotelier group The Peninsula Hotels, which first opened in Hong Kong in 1928. Sat right next to the Wellington Arch, The Peninsula is a five-star establishment with 190 luxe rooms, a spa/wellness centre and a fancy pool.

Notably, The Peninsula is apparently London’s first hotel development to surpass £1 billion in cost. That’s right: one billion pounds. And if you take a look at the place, it isn’t so hard to understand why. It’s absolutely dripping with glamour.

Photograph: Will Pryce

Photograph: Will Pryce

Photograph: Will Pryce

Photograph: Will Pryce

Photograph: Will Pryce

Swish, eh? Doors apparently opened at precisely 8.08 am on September 12 under the instruction of a feng shui master. Obvs.

Rooms at The Peninsula have a starting rate of £1,300. If you’re made of money, you can find out more and book on the official website here.

Did you see that luxury department store The Conran Shop has opened a dazzling new flagship in London?

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode seven with Big Zuu in Oxford Circus is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.