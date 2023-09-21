London
The Peninsula, London, dining room
Photograph: Will Pryce

First look: London’s first billion-pound hotel, The Peninsula

It’s the start of a new wave of luxury hotel openings in the capital

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
London’s high-end hotel scene is well-established as one of the best in the world (recognised recently by the 50 Best Hotel awards – read more about that here). And that’s set to become even more the case: over a dozen new and refurbished luxury hotels are due to open in the capital over the next couple of years, from the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair to the Chancery Rosewood at the former US embassy in Grosvenor Square.

First up, however, is The Peninsula London, near Hyde Park Corner. The Peninsula opened on September 12 and it comes from leading hotelier group The Peninsula Hotels, which first opened in Hong Kong in 1928. Sat right next to the Wellington Arch, The Peninsula is a five-star establishment with 190 luxe rooms, a spa/wellness centre and a fancy pool. 

Notably, The Peninsula is apparently London’s first hotel development to surpass £1 billion in cost. That’s right: one billion pounds. And if you take a look at the place, it isn’t so hard to understand why. It’s absolutely dripping with glamour.

Reception
Photograph: Will Pryce
Guest room
Photograph: Will Pryce
Dining room
Photograph: Will Pryce
Suite
Photograph: Will Pryce
Exterior
Photograph: Will Pryce

Swish, eh? Doors apparently opened at precisely 8.08 am on September 12 under the instruction of a feng shui master. Obvs.

Rooms at The Peninsula have a starting rate of £1,300. If you’re made of money, you can find out more and book on the official website here

