First look: northwest London’s massive, brand-new rail hub

Brent Cross West will be the capital’s biggest new station in over a decade.

As the home of one of the city’s OG shoppers’ paradises, Brent Cross holds a special place in many Londoners’ hearts. Right now, much of the best stuff to do in the area remains centred around that ginormous, legendary shopping centre – but that could all be about to change.

A brand-new rail station called Brent Cross West is set to open by the end of 2023. Spread over 7,000 square metres, the project is being billed as ‘London’s newest mainline station’ and the capital’s biggest new station in over a decade.

The new station sits on the historic Midland Main Line between Cricklewood and Hendon, and it’ll have a direct link to St Pancras that will take as little as 12 minutes. Brent Cross West won’t be a tube or Overground station but operated by Thameslink, with links to both Farringdon and Luton Airport.

And that isn’t all. Brent Cross West is being designed as a gateway to a new neighbourhood called Brent Cross Town and is part of a massive £419 million project by Barnet Council and the UK government.

Here are a few more renders of what Brent Cross West is expected to look like.

Image: Brent Cross West

Image: Brent Cross West

Image: Brent Cross West

And here’s a ‘first look’ video of how the station is shaping up.

Exciting, eh? The exact opening date of Brent Cross West hasn’t yet been announced, but you can find out more on the project website here.

