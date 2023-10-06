This 1940s steam train is returning to London this Christmas

It might only be October, but once Halloween’s out the way it’s basically Christmas. With London’s sparkly Christmas lights, ice skating and lots of mulled wine, the festive season in London is one of the best parts of the year. And good news: this winter, the hugely popular Christmas steam train, the Santa Steam Express, will be back for another round of good cheer.

You’ll be able to embark on a festive voyage around London on the steam train when it choo choos into town in December. Father Christmas and his elves have ditched the sleigh, and will instead be pulled along in this 1940s steam train. For the train buffs, the Santa Steam Express is hauled by the 61306 Mayflower, a 1948 locomotive that originally hauled mixed traffic trains on British Railways’ Eastern, North Eastern, and Scottish Regions.

Departing from London Victoria on December 15, 18, and 21 at regular intervals throughout the day, travellers will be taken on a 90-minute ride on the vintage locomotive. There are first-class, premium and standard tickets available, with first-class seats located in vintage carriages with period details, restored wood panelling, and armchair-style seating. You’ll still get to ride in style in the other classes too, as all the carriages will be festively decked out.

Kids on board will also receive a Christmas-themed activity sheet, a snack box with juice and seasonal treats, and a visit from Santa and his elves with gifts.

It costs £65 per person, with premium standard priced at £75 and first-class costing £550 per compartment. You can book a ride on the Santa Steam Express online now.

Sleigh!

Did you see that a vast new ‘Kingdom of Winter’ is heading to London this year?

Listen to Time Out’s brilliant new podcast ‘Love Thy Neighbourhood’: episode nine with Fern Brady in Catford is out now.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.