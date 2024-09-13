First look: The historic Crystal Palace Subway’s 14-year renovation is finally complete

Subterranean passage lovers (we know there are lots of you out there), we’ve got some exciting news. The historic and actually quite beautiful Crystal Palace subway has had a major restoration, and will reopen in time for its 160th birthday.

The famous Victorian subway is going to open to the public on Saturday September 21, as part of Open House Festival. The structure, built in 1865, has been massively spruced up, with a new roof over the east courtyard, and extensive repairs to the walls, floor, steps and entrances. The Grade-II listed subway is one of the only surviving elements of the once magnificent but ill-fated Crystal Palace, which was lost to a fire in 1936.

This is quite a big deal, as it’s taken 14 years to complete the renovation of the subway which has been closed since 1936. Once opened, it will be managed by Crystal Palace Park Trust. The project was funded in part by Historic England, City of London Strategic Investment Pot, and donations from individuals.

The subway’s glow up is part of a huge £17.5 million regeneration of Crystal Palace Park, which you can read more about here.

Lord Mendoza, chairman of Historic England Chairman, said: ‘The subway’s restoration has been a labour of love. The rejuvenation of this extraordinary space was made possible by the determination of the local community and the commitment of partners and funders.

‘I applaud those involved. Heritage brings people together and the subway, this beautiful example of Victorian construction, will do just that for many as a new venue in Crystal Palace.’

Here are some pictures of the subway before and after the restoration.

