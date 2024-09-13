The Olympic Park’s iconic ArcelorMittal Orbit will reopen as an adventure attraction next year

Next to the Walkie Talkie, the Barbican and No 1 Poultry, the spiralling ArcelorMittal Orbit tower at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is one of those London landmarks people love to hate.

Built to mark the London 2012 Olympics, the Orbit is the UK’s largest public sculpture and home to the world’s longest tunnel slide. It was projected to see around 350,000 visitors per year but since opening has only had 1.2 million. It’s been closed since the start of 2024 due to maintenance work and the previous management contract coming to an end.

But Welsh adventure brand Zip World believes it can boost the Orbit’s appeal. It is officially taking over operations of the site and will relaunch it in early 2025. Excitingly, there are plans to add a new attraction which, naturally, you’d assume is a zip-wire, but the company has confirmed that’s not the case.

The company is investing £2.6 million in the tall red tower and is working with local planning authorities to open ‘European first-of-its-kind adventure at Zip World London’. That’s all we know at this stage. Don’t worry, the slide isn’t going anywhere.

Andrew Hudson, CEO at Zip World, said: ’This site marks our ninth location in the UK and our first in southeast England, which is a huge milestone for Zip World and what we hope will kick off a whole new era of excitement and adventure right in the heart of London.

‘This has the potential to generate increased visitor footfall, economic benefit and employment for the local area. We look forward to seeing plans develop as we prepare to relaunch in early 2025.’

Weird and wonderful London

London’s always getting new, slightly strange stuff to keep the city’s residents intrigued. Recently on Time Out we covered how Islington could get a floating lido in a canal, you’ll be able to ride this tiny Underground train and a brand-new branch of Bao is opening – with karaoke.

