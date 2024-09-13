The Northern Lights will be visible in London this weekend – here’s when to look up

Something magical might be happening in the night sky over London this weekend. The northern lights are back, so if you missed them the last time, this could be your second chance to catch a glimpse of the stunning phenomenon.

Yesterday (September 12), AuroraWatch issued a rare ’red alert’, which means that the lights were likely to be visible by eye and camera all over the country, including London.

Now, the UK has entered a period of heightened activity which means the aurora is much more likely to be visible to the naked eye. This is mainly down to an ‘x-class’ solar flare, which is an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy in the sun.

Here’s how to give yourself the best chances of seeing the northern lights in London this weekend.

When the northern lights will be visible in London

Your best bet for catching the aurora is after sundown on a cloud-free night, as the sky needs to be dark in order for the colourful lights to show up.

The exact times of when the lights will be visible haven’t been pinpointed, but you can follow AuroraWatch on X for all the latest updates and alerts.

How to take aurora photos

Once you have your clear night sky with a view of the aurora, the Met Office recommends placing your camera or smart phone in a tripod, facing up to the sky. Use a wide-angle lens to get as much of the sky as possible, and a remote shutter release or self timer will stop movement when you make your exposure.

If you’re using a proper camera, the Met Office suggests playing around with the exposure. ‘As a starting point, try setting your camera’s ISO to 1600 or 3200, an aperture of f/2.8 or f/4 and try a shutter speed of 8 to 15 seconds, depending on the brightness of the auroras,’ it suggests.

Sightings of the northern lights are rare in the UK (and especially in London). If you’re looking for somewhere where you’re more likely to catch them, here’s our list of the best places in the world to catch a glimpse of the northern lights.

