You know what, there's more to the Caribbean than Jamaica. Yes, those guys can lay claim to dub reggae, some elite track athletes and exceptional jerk chicken, but there's some great stuff going on, on those other islands. Case in point: Cuban sandwiches and rum cocktails. And you will soon be able to grab both at a new restaurant just behind Oxford Street.

The fine folks behind Casa Do Frango (as well as Kol and Vinegar Yard) are bringing us Bar La Rampa - London’s taste of the Caribbean. The rum-centred bar opens on National Rum Day, or August 16 to you and me. The drinks menu has been carefully curated by master mixologist Marcis Dzelzainis and features variations of Mojitos and Daiquiris including the ‘Papa Doble’, a homage to Ernest Hemingway’s drink of choice, and the ‘Jennings Cox'. Other standouts include Mango Coladas and Watermelon Daiquiris.

But as everyone knows, it's not a good idea to drink on an empty stomach. Soak up all that alcohol-booze with a menu of small plates crafted by Tātā Eatery. So far we know the menu features the Cubano Sandwich - pork belly, ham, and raclette cheese, foot-long pork chicharrones and picadillo empanadas.

Every Wednesday and Saturday live music nights will transport us to Cuba through salsa-infused classics and the ‘sensuous, sun-baked sounds of Havana.’ We’re not exactly sure what that means, but after three weeks of overcast ‘summer’, anything related to the actual sun sounds pretty appealing right now.

