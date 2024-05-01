London
Timeout

Picture of the red logo sign of Five Guys burger chain
Photograph: cktravels.com / Shutterstock.com

Five Guys is opening a brand-new restaurant in south London this month

The American burger chain is opening its seventh restaurant south of the river

Written by Caitlin Maskell
There are few things quite as good as a juicy burger loaded with all the toppings. A dripping tender patty, melted all American cheese, crunchy lettuce, grilled onions and plenty of ketchup – all topped off with a generous portion of cajun fries and a large creamy milkshake.

Five Guys has created a bit of a following in the UK, which the chain says is because they use the freshest ingredients. Maybe it’s just because us Brits love a burger – in any case, the American burger chain has announced it’ll soon be opening another restaurant in south London. 

The resto will be in the Croydon Valley Retail and Leisure Park and it’s set to open on May 6.

Croydon’s current and only Five Guys is located near West Croydon station. The chain currently boasts 47 restaurants in London, but only six of these are located south of the river.

The American brand was founded by the Murrell family in 1986 in Virginia, USA, and in 2013, the company leapt across the pond to expand to the UK. Its first Brit-side restaurant opened in Covent Garden in summer 2013. 

  • Caitlin Maskell Contributing writer

