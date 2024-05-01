This two Michelin starred London restaurant is doing delivery – but only for a very limited time

Ikoyi will be offering a five-course meal on Uber Eats for two days this month

Ikoyi is one of the most expensive restaurants in London.

It’s £320 each if you want to try the tasting menu at this double Michelin star spot at 180 Strand, where you’ll be served a selection of plates inspired by the spices and techniques of sub-Saharan west Africa. This could mean, on any given day, that you’ll be treated to smoked jollof rice, yeasted fried chicken, monkfish with groundnut or cured scallops, with sustainable line-caught fish, aged native beef favoured and seasonal British veg used whenever possible.

If you can’t quite stretch to such a lofty price tag, then this is your month, because for an extremely limited period of time, Ikoyi will be serving up a shortened version of their tasting menu via Uber Eats. For £60 per person, you’ll get mutton merguez and green goddess slaw, fried chicken with smoked scotch bonnet and raspberry, jollof rice and crab custard, suya tamari pork with mustard greens and kumquat, and flower sugar cake with batak berry and garigette strawberry.

Jeremy Chan, Ikoyi’s exec chef and co-founder, will be cooking the menu himself with the Ikoyi team on May 10 for Uber One members and on May 11 for bog standard users, and it’ll be available for delivery within central London between 5-10pm.

Talking about the collab, Jeremy Chan has said ‘I often enjoy on delivery food at home myself when I’m not working. When Uber Eats approached us, we were delighted to partner with them and share some of the tastes and flavours of Ikoyi for people to enjoy at home for the first time.’

For an extra £25 there’s a drinks pairing too, comprising two cocktails – Pedro’s Elixir as well as a Timur and Tea Gimlet – an Eko Gold lager, from Peckham brewery Eko and a soft drink inspired by the Nigerian punch chapman.

