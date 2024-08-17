Five London boroughs are getting multi-million pound regeneration projects

Loads of new public spaces could be coming to London soon. London Mayor Sadiq Khan has announced he plans to spend millions on upgrading green spaces, cycleways and high streets across the capital.

Funds have been awarded to schemes in Neasden, Ilford, Hoxton, Lewisham and Croydon as part of the mayor’s Civic Partnership Programme, which helps pay for ‘open, connected and inclusive public spaces’.

Over the next three years, the projects are expected to deliver up to 28,000 square metres of new or improved public space – nearly four times the size of Wembley Stadium’s football pitch. It will also see a total of 220 trees planted.

Hoxton will get £3 million to improve travel links to west London. In Ilford, £3 million will seek to better connect the town centre with Roding Valley, including building a new bridge over the River Roding. £2.5million was allocated to Lewisham to go towards the Riverdale Sculpture Park, which will include planting shrubs and trees and improving walking and cycling routes.

Around £814,000 will be spent in Croydon to bring vacant shops back into use on the high street. The area will also get more trees, improved high street lighting and a new food growing garden. Finally, £3.1 million in Neasden will go towards a better, safer town centre, with more green spaces, better road crossings and a community training kitchen.

Jules Pipe, deputy mayor for planning, regeneration and the fire service, said: ‘These projects aim to give Londoners of all backgrounds a greater role in shaping how their city grows and deliver better public spaces to live, work and play.

‘I’m so impressed by the quality of proposals we received – this is testament to the collaborative efforts of London boroughs who have shaped the strategies, as well as the creativity and ingenuity in London’s diverse communities.’

