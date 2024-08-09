A fifth new Banksy has appeared in London, this time in Walthamstow

Another day, another Banksy. Today in the ongoing zoological escapades of the UK’s premier street art naughty boy, a couple of pelicans have been sprayed onto the side of Bonner’s Fish Bar in Walthamstow.

The Pretoria Avenue chip shop is a local institution, and now they are, quite simply, the victims of criminal damage. One pelican is portrayed lobbing a fish into its gob with its wings spread, while the other is seemingly nicking a fish off the Bonner’s sign itself.

The avian pests are the fifth addition to Banksy’s latest series of animal-focused artworks, all of which have appeared in London in the last week. There was an ibex in Kew, some elephants in Chelsea, a handful of monkeys in Shoreditch, a wolf in Peckham (which was almost immediately stolen) and now these thieving birds.

He’s obviously up to something, possibly building up to some big point about animals or climate change or biological diversity or something, but honestly we just wish he’d hurry up about it at this point.

The world’s most famous street artist has left his mark all over the UK. Here’s a map of where you can find all of his surviving pieces in London and another guide to seeing his art across the country.

